Rahul Gandhi crosses 10 million followers on Twitter, to celebrate in Amethi

Jul 10, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Rahul Gandhi thanked his followers on Twitter after his follower count on the social media platform reached 10 million. He said he will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, the parliamentary seat that he lost in the national election.

During his visit, Gandhi will meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments – Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi. Gandhi is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said.

While Gandhi stepped down as Congress president taking responsibility for the poll debacle, his Amethi representative Chandrakant Dubey and district president Yogendra Mishra also resigned following his loss.

