Supreme Court will consider ‘Ayodhya case’ tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will consider the Ayodhya case on tomorrow. The constitutional bench of Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India(CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will consider the case.

Earlier, a petitioner Gopal Singh Visharadh has informed the court that the mediation talks done by the committee headed by Justice F.M.Ibrahim Khaleefulla are not progressing. The Cheif Justice then decide to consider the case early. The timeframe for mediation talks will end on August 15.

The committee for mediation talks has been formed by the apex court on March 8. Senior advocate Srreram Panchu, Sri Sri Ravishankar and Justice F.M.Ibrahin Khalifulla rea the members of the committee. The committee has submitted a preliminary report earlier.

The apex court appointed the committee to review the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict to divide the disputed 2.77 acre land of Ayodhya among Nirmohi Akhara, Sunni Waqaf Board and Rama Janmabhumi Nyas.