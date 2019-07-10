Latest NewsEntertainment

Sushmita Sen's Work Out Video Will Make You Rush to the Gym. Check this Out

Jul 10, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is someone who is serious about keeping herself fit. At 43, she is not taking it lightly and is not giving herself easier goals, as exemplified by this video.

Sushmita shared the video of some stretching exercises on the gymnast rings and captioned it: “Control is an illusion, Balance is real. #fluid #flexible #strength #freewill #antigravity #mydiscipline training the mind to stay in balance…keeping it real. #powerful #lifelessons #gymnasticrings I love you guys”

Sushmita was seen in a racerback black sports bra and black gym tights, sneakers and open locks. Check out the video.

 

