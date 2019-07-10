Television actress loses Rs 12,000 to credit card fraud

According to reports,TV actress Pallavi Joshi’s account details were stolen and used for transactions worth Rs 12,000 in Europe. The actress lodged an FIR with the Versova police on Saturday. Joshi, who lives at Seven Bungalows in Andheri (West), had her credit card in her possession on July 5, when the offence took place. Joshi told the leading daily, “I received five to six SMS alerts one after another. The amount deducted was in euros. I informed my bank and got my credit card blocked immediately.”

Unauthorised transactions worth Rs 12,000 were done on her credit card. During the investigation, cops found that the fraudsters used her card’s details to make payments for taxi trips in Europe. Versova police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against unknown suspects and are currently investigating the matter.