CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

The new making video of ‘Lucifer’ becomes viral: video

Jul 10, 2019, 09:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ has broken all the box-office records and created a new history in the Malayalam film industry. The film has entered 200 crore club in the box-office.

The film marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. The film has many mass scenes. The makers of the film have released many making videos of the film All of them become viral in social media.

Adding to this a new video was released by the makers. The scene is the mass scene of Mohanlal kicking John Vijay’s police officer Mayilvahanam. The scene has been shoot without an action choreographer.

Tags

Related Articles

Modi govt extends Ujjwala LPG scheme to all poor households

Dec 18, 2018, 05:16 pm IST

CPI(M) Leader A.N Shamseer Says the Term ‘Fake Vote’ is Completely Wrong. Check Out his Bizzare Explanation

May 1, 2019, 08:35 am IST

Ship With 2000 Luxury Cars Sinks in the Atlantic Ocean

Mar 22, 2019, 08:24 am IST

BJP has miles to go; Amit Shah shares his vision

Jun 13, 2019, 06:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close