The new making video of ‘Lucifer’ becomes viral: video

The Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ has broken all the box-office records and created a new history in the Malayalam film industry. The film has entered 200 crore club in the box-office.

The film marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. The film has many mass scenes. The makers of the film have released many making videos of the film All of them become viral in social media.

Adding to this a new video was released by the makers. The scene is the mass scene of Mohanlal kicking John Vijay’s police officer Mayilvahanam. The scene has been shoot without an action choreographer.