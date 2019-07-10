Two Maoists, including a woman killed in an encounter

The Madhya Pradesh police have gunned down two Maoists, including women. The Maoists were killed in an encounter in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. Three other Maoists were escaped from the police.

As per police, the police patrolling team goes into the encounter with five armed Maoists and in the exchange of fire two of them were gunned down and three others fled the scene. THere were rewards announced on the killed Maoists. One of them was identified as Mangesh.