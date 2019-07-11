BJP playing ‘dirty politics’ in Karnataka,says Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the ongoing crisis over the resignation of JD(S) and Congress MLAs in Karnataka. Addressing the state Assembly, the chief minister said that the MLAs had been forced to resign and were being tortured. She also dubbed it as “horse trading.”

“We just got to know from the media that Congress MLAs are locked up. They are preventing media from entering the area. The BJP is trying to indulge in horse-trading,” Ms Banerjee said at the Assembly premises.She alleged that mediapersons were not allowed where the Congress lawmakers are locked up and some agencies were helping the ruling party at the Centre.

“Democracy will lose if horse-trading continues,” the Trinamool Congress chief said, adding, “Our constitution is in danger, our federal structure is in danger. It’s a constitutional break down.”

“We support the regional parties and others… fighting for democracy,” Ms Banerjee said.

In a fresh jolt to the wobbly Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka, two Congress legislators, Housing minister MTB Nagaraj and K Sudhakar, tendered their resignations Wednesday to the Speaker, taking the number of disgruntled lawmakers who have quit to 16.

The development comes even as state water resources minister DK Shivakumar, who is the Congress’ troubleshooter, was detained and sent packing back to Bengaluru from Mumbai, where he was prevented by police from meeting the rebel lawmakers.

The coalition faces the threat of losing majority in the Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House.Ms Banerjee advised the BJP to concentrate on working for the country instead of “trying to topple” state governments run by parties opposed to it.