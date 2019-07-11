Can We Borrow this Feature From IPL? Virat Kohli Thinks Its Good!

India finished top of the league table in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, but as the captain himself put it, a bad 45 minutes really cost them. Cricket is a funny game and you can have odd, off days. If you have a day where your players won’t turn up on a knock out match, it could well spoil all the efforts you put in until then. Ask the Indian cricket team, they would know better.

But IPL has an interesting solution to this system- The Play-Off system. It’s a system where the teams finishing on the top two positions of the table gets a second shot, even if they fail in the playoff 1(qualifier).

The teams finishing at the top 2 positions would face each other in the Qualifier 1 and the winner would go straight to the final, while the loser will get one more bite at the cherry, as they will play the winner of the eliminator(played between teams finishing 3rd and 4th).

Had that system been implemented in the ICC World Cup, India would have still sat calm, knowing well that they still have their chances intact. In the press meet, Virat Kohli said playoff could be an option in the future.