Television actress Swastika harassed by Uber cab driver

Bengali TV actress Swastika Dutta has filed a Police complaint against an UBER cab driver alleging harassment and followed it up with a case of molestation. According to the actor she had boarded the cab from her house at 8.15am to reach Dassani studio for a shoot following which the Uber driver cancelled her trip mid-way, and dragged her out of the car when she protested.

The actress later took to social media to narrate her ordeal. A spokesperson for Uber said that the incident was “deeply concerning”. The actor said in a Facebook post that she had booked the taxi to go for a shoot. She said the driver had ended the trip in the middle of the road, due to which she complained. She said that when she refused to alight from the vehicle, the driver drove to a different location and then dragged her out of the car.

Here is the full text of the post:

This had never happened to me before, This actually happened to Me, I was humiliated,I was literally thrown out of the car, I was shouting but he dint stop he drove the car and took me to a remote area, there were several times I had book Uber Service but this incident left me Dumbstruck, the reason was I had booked uber service from my Home to my studio (Dassani 2,Rania) exactly at 8.15am,today,this Guy named Jamshed, after picking me up from my location suddenly in the middle of the road he cancelled the trip and asked me to get down from the car, when I refused and suddenly turned the car to an opposite direction and took me to his locality and started abusing me, he got down from the car, opened the door and literally pulled me out… when I lost my temper and started asking for help he threatened me and called other boys..

Jamshed: “ki korbi kor,dekhi ki korte parish”

Since I was getting late for my shooting and my Unit was waiting for me I had to rush myself from the incident spot,later I spoke to my Dad and whatever legal actions is needed I shall Persue that during the day..

This whole incident happened in front of DevDas Restaurant(EM Bypass) UttarPanchana Gram(VIP Bazar) 8.15-8.45 I was harassed and I am still in shock,this has never happened to me before.