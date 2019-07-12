BJP dismissed gun-toting MLA

BJP has expelled Pranav Singh Champion after his video of dancing holding guns has ignited controversy. BJP general secretary Anil Goyal has informed this.

Pranav Singh Champion, the BJP MLA in Uttarakhand has sparked controversy by dancing holding guns in hand.

He and his followers were celebrating his homecoming after a leg operation. His follower in the video says that ‘no one else, only you can do something like this in Uttarakhand”. For this, he replies that ” not just in Uttarakhand, no one can do this in entire India”.

Pranav was earlier suspended from BJP in the last month for three months for threatening and misbehaving with media persons. Her is the MLA from Laskar in Haridwar. The MLA justified his act by saying that the guns were not loaded and have a license for them.