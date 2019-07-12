“Don’t cede an inch to BJP, apologise to people” : Mamata to MLAs

Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed her party MLAs to not “leave an inch of space to the BJP”, and asked them to be more humble to people and apologise for the mistakes committed in the past.

At a meeting of her party MLAs — her first since the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in the state, just four less than the TMC — Mamata told them to gear up for the Assembly elections, which is just two years away, and exuded confidence that her party will regain power in the state for the third consecutive time.

“Our party supremo has asked all MLAs to be more humble and reach out to the masses. She has also asked us that if needed the MLAs should apologize for their mistakes committed in the past,” a TMC MLA said.

“She has asked party leaders to not leave an inch of space to the BJP. She said that political programmes will have to be organised in each of the 294 constituencies to counter the BJP. She also directed the MLAs to remain in their areas and not visit Kolkata frequently. She has asked them to form four-member teams in every area to remain updated about political developments,” another party leader who attended the meeting said.

The four-member team would comprise two booth-level workers, one social media activist and a district level functionary, the TMC leader said quoting the CM.

“The party will prepare a data base of such team members with their photos and telephone numbers. The party higher-ups will directly get in touch with the team to learn about new developments in the constituency, including public grievances and misgivings of the voters,” the MLA added.