“I am ready for everything and am not here to cling to power”,says CM Kumaraswamy

“I am ready for everything and am not here to cling to power… Have decided to seek trust vote, please fix time for it,” Kumaraswamy said in Assembly, which met in Bengaluru amid a flurry of political developments that have pushed his government to the brink of collapse.

Since Saturday, 16 MLAs from the coalition have put in their papers. If accepted, it will push the ruling alliance into a minority in the 224-member assembly.

The past week has seen frantic efforts by coalition troubleshooters to save the government with Congress’s DK Shivakumar camping 5 hours outside a Mumbai hotel to meet rebels and finally being detained and sent back. The Congress also rushed senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to Bengaluru even as the CM made all ministers resign to send conciliatory signals to the rebels

Kumaraswamy in a tweet late Thursday night said: “Congress-JDS coalition in the state is going strong despite the efforts to destabilise. We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions.

“It is unnecessary to give importance to Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh’s casual meeting with BJP leaders at the new building of KK guest house, managed by (state-run) KSTDC which comes under his (Mahesh’s) portfolio,” he added.