Left Supporter Sunitha Devadas Mocks Virat Kohli, Gets Trolled Back. Cricket Fans Cannot Miss this

Sunitha Devadas is a staunch left supporter and manages a Facebook post or Tweet very often, that shows her political faith. one of her recent tweets though is nothing but a plain dig at Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain. Following India’s exit from the World cup after a heartbreaking loss against Newzealand in the semi-finals, Sunitha shared a picture of Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood Actress Anushka Sarma and captioned

“The fool who went to London with his wife to eat Dosa”. Check out the post.

Let’s not forget that the whole country was upset about India’s loss and was hoping for the minor moments to go India’s way, but Sunitha had taken the opportunity to mock Indian captain. People couldn’t have let her comment go like that and she was mercilessly trolled in the comment section.