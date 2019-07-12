Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case

Metropolitian bank in Gujarat has granted bail to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by the Ahmedabadh district cooperative bank and its director Ajay Patel. BJP national president and union home minister Amit Shah is also a director board memebr of the bank.

The bank has filed a defamtion case against the Congress leader for his statement against the bank. Rahul Gandhi has stated that the bank has swapped 750 crore rupees in scrapped currency with valid notes within five days of the announcement of demonetization on November 8, 2016.

The bank has filed a deafamation case against Rahul and Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewale.

Rahul Ganhdi has pleaded that he is not guilty.