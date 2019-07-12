Rohit Sharma set to lead Team India in next series

After getting knocked out of ICC World Cup 2019, the men-in-blue are all set to gear up for bi-lateral series which is scheduled to begin on August 3. The team will to travel to West Indies for a full series comprising – two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Interestingly, the first two T20I will be played in Florida. It is reported that Indian selection committee is likely to rest skipper Virat Kohli and speedster Jasprit Bumrah for T20 and ODI series, at the very least.

In these circumstances, Rohit Sharma is likely to take the captaincy baton. The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs and two Test matches. Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the Test side if Kohli is given a break even for the Test series.

According to an Indian Express report, Kohli’s decision to give the West Indies series a miss is mainly because of the workload management and has got nothing to do with any concerning niggle or injury. Kohli is not the only cricketer all but certain to opt out from the West Indies series. India’s premiere fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah too might be rested from the entire leg of the series.Both Kohli and Bumrah have been constantly playing all three formats of the game for the past 2 years and BCCI feels the due deserve a break to come back fresh for the latter half of the year.

While it is certain that Kohli and Bumrah will miss the limited overs series, the selectors are considering the possibility of resting them even from the Test series, slated to begin from August 22. The fact that all the Test matches from now on will be a part of the World Test Championships, will also be taken into consideration.