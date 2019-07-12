Russian defence system to strengthen Turkey: US relation put on hold

Turkey has got S-400 missile system from Russia neglecting the opposition from US. US earlier said their reservations about using the missiles along with the US F-35 fighter jets. Turkey and US are NATO allies but Turkey’s inclination to Russia is a trouble in their relation.

US believe that the alliance between the nations is harmful to the security. They fear that the vulnerability of the fighter jet may be revealed to Russia through this. The deal is unprecedented as it is from the part of a NATO member. US is halting the training for Turkish pilots as well as the deliveries of aircraft. The list of ban is yet to come.