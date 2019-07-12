Latest Newsarms & ammunationsInternational

Russian defence system to strengthen Turkey: US relation put on hold

Jul 12, 2019, 04:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Turkey has got S-400 missile system from Russia neglecting the opposition from US. US earlier said their reservations about using the missiles along with the US F-35 fighter jets. Turkey and US are NATO allies but Turkey’s inclination to Russia is a trouble in their relation.

US believe that the alliance between the nations is harmful to the security. They fear that the vulnerability of the fighter jet may be revealed to Russia through this. The deal is unprecedented as it is from the part of a NATO member. US is halting the training for Turkish pilots as well as the deliveries of aircraft. The list of ban is yet to come.

Tags

Related Articles

The Supreme Court is not giving priority to the Ayodhaya case : Mohan Bhagwat

Nov 26, 2018, 08:20 am IST

Railways’ smart system: new designs via competition

Jan 5, 2018, 08:22 am IST

New Year Eve parties: a gateway for police to earn extra cash

Dec 30, 2017, 08:30 am IST
weakness-of-dhoni-exposed

This is how Delhi Daredevils exposed Dhoni’s biggest weakness

May 19, 2018, 02:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close