SFI’s Tale of Violence at University College Continues: Student Stabbed. Students Protest Against SFI

Students Federation of India(SFI) the Left’s educational organization has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently and on Friday, it seems they have taken it to the worst level. Students of the University have finally reached the tipping point of their patience, as SFI unit members reportedly stabbed a student named Akhil of the institution.

As per the reports from the students, the reasons that led to the violence is just unimaginable. “The victim was singing a song in the canteen when a group of SFI leaders came to him, used abusive language at him and asked him to stop singing. The student was eventually taken to the SFI unit room where he was beaten up and in the fight that followed, he was stabbed” reveals a student who prefers not to be named.

What is most shocking is that the SFI unit members did not even allow the stabbed student to be taken to hospital. One of the students alleged that the gate of the university was locked to make sure the victim cannot be taken to hospital.

Students of the institution, even SFI members, started protesting against SFI’s leadership. They are demanding that unit committee of the SFI should be dismissed. The media persons who came to report the incident was stopped by unit members.