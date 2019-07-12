KeralaLatest News

SFI’s Tale of Violence at University College Continues: Student Stabbed. Students Protest Against SFI

Jul 12, 2019, 02:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

Students Federation of India(SFI) the Left’s educational organization has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently and on Friday, it seems they have taken it to the worst level. Students of the University have finally reached the tipping point of their patience, as SFI unit members reportedly stabbed a student named Akhil of the institution.

As per the reports from the students, the reasons that led to the violence is just unimaginable. “The victim was singing a song in the canteen when a group of SFI leaders came to him, used abusive language at him and asked him to stop singing. The student was eventually taken to the SFI unit room where he was beaten up and in the fight that followed, he was stabbed” reveals a student who prefers not to be named.

What is most shocking is that the SFI unit members did not even allow the stabbed student to be taken to hospital. One of the students alleged that the gate of the university was locked to make sure the victim cannot be taken to hospital.

Students of the institution, even SFI members, started protesting against SFI’s leadership. They are demanding that unit committee of the SFI should be dismissed. The media persons who came to report the incident was stopped by unit members.

Tags

Related Articles

Narendra Modi govt had already put Nobel prize winner’s famous theory into practice

Oct 10, 2017, 06:32 pm IST

Trinamool Congress appeasing Muslims, ignoring Hindu sentiments, says Sadhvi Saraswati

Dec 16, 2018, 06:56 pm IST
mira-rajput-would-have-dated-this-bollywood-actor-before-shahid

Mira Rajput would have dated this Bollywood Actor before Shahid

Mar 26, 2018, 11:16 am IST

This old 1 Rupee note can make you crorepati within no time: Don’t ignore it completely

Jan 2, 2018, 08:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close