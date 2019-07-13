Latest NewsIndia

‘Democracy in the country will weaken if we are left with BJP as a single party’, says BJP leader

Jul 13, 2019, 05:45 pm IST
If BJP is left in India as the single party then it will weaken democracy, says senior BJP leader and intellectual Dr. Subramanian Swamy. He made this opinion on his social media handle.

” After witnessing Goa and Kashmir, I feel that nation’s democracy will weaken if we are left with BJP as a single party. Solution? Ask Italians & progeny to leave. Mamata can then be President of united Congi thereafter. NCP should also follow and merge”, Swamy tweeted.

 

By this message the BJP leader has urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take the leadership of unified Congress and NCP of Sharad Pawar must merge with this unified Congress. He also asks Sonai and Rahul to leave Congress.

 

 

