One caught during robbery at gunpoint in Calicut

A group of men robbed a jewellery shop in Mukkam in Calicut. Four non- natives break into the Santha jewellery shop and put the employees at the gun point. However the security caught one among them. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm as the shop was about to close.

They took everyone at gun point and robbed the jewels. One of them was caught down by the security while they tried to escape and he is in unconscious state. He was taken to the hospital later. Two employees got injured in the fight. In prima fascia investigation around 15 bangles were robbed by the team.