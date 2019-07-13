Operation Lotus: 107 MLAs will join BJP

BJP may conduct its operation Lotus in West Bengal. Mukul Roy claimed that 107 MLAs in the state will join BJP. In a press meet he said that the MLAs of CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, and Congress will join the party. However he didn’t reveal the names of the members. He said that 107 members have contacted the BJP office. The party has created a list of newly joining members.

His announcement came in the aftermath of 10 MLAs joined BJP in Goa. Mukul Roy a former TMC member joined BJP in 2007. The announcement will be rebuff for all other parties especially Congress. BJP was effective in drawing members in Karnataka and Goa. This may be repeated in West Bengal. TMC has 211 seats out of 294 in West Bengal. The seat allocation for other parties is like this: BJP-3, Congress-44, Left-32. The presence of BJP is threatening for the TMC. BJP obtained 18 seats of the total 42 in the recent loksabha elections.