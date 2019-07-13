SFI protest against CEO of Nehru group attending Deshabhimani inauguration

The SFI has come forward against CPM leadership and Deshabhimani management. The student association has come against criticizing the decision to invited Nehru group CEO to Deshabhimani office inauguration function at Coimbatore. SFI Palakkad district committee has informed this CPM state committee.

The CPM has invited the CEO of Nehru group of institutions who was accused in the death case of SFI activists Jishnu Parnaoy. Krishnakumar, the CEO of Nehru group has been invited to the inauguration function of CPM daily Deshabhimani’s Coimbatore office.

The function is on July 14 at Ganhipuram at Coimbatore. CPM chief editor and CPM state secretariat member P.RFajevv is the chief guest in the function. Earlier CPM MLA P.K.Sasi has supported the Nehru group and SFI has come protesting against it.

Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering student in the Pambady Nehru college was suicided in the hostel. It was accused that he had faced physical assault and threatening from the part of college management. The case was later handed over to CBI after the family of Jishnu has staged a protest.