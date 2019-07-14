Chandra Babu Naidu will be imprisoned within 2 years: BJP

Chandra Babu Naidu will e imprisoned within two year, says Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary. The corruptions done by TDP during their term will be investigated by the Central government he added. Deodar demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy must hand over the details of the corruption done by Naidu to the center.

During the term of TDP, the fund allocated to the state didn’t reach the people. He questioned the disappearance of the money. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured a corruption less rule, so he must take action against TDP. The files must e submitted to CBI and Enforcement Directorate. The fraudulence must be brought infront of the public, he said.