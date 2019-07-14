Dearth of IAS officers: Administration wing slows down.

The Centre agreed that the State has a severe lack of civil servants. 231 IAS posts are available in the state of which there are only 160 officers working in Kerala Cadre. Central government informed the Parliament that there is a lack of 22% of officers. The official records say that there is lack of 71 officers however the real number is far more than this. 36 officers are in deputation.

In Southern states the most number of vacancies are in Kerala and it is approximately 30.7%. The one officer in Kerala has to look after three or four departments. Majority of the secretaries have additional responsibilities. The working efficiency is decreased when the same people have to appear for meeting with the ministers. This may take their time, resulting a delay in decision making in many files. When the higher officers are busy the office atmosphere become more relaxed which is exploited by many employees. 1494 IAS posts is vacant across the nation.