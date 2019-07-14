KeralaLatest News

Dearth of IAS officers: Administration wing slows down.

Jul 14, 2019, 07:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Centre agreed that the State has a severe lack of civil servants. 231 IAS posts are available in the state of which there are only 160 officers working in Kerala Cadre. Central government informed the Parliament that there is a lack of 22% of officers. The official records say that there is lack of 71 officers however the real number is far more than this. 36 officers are in deputation.

In Southern states the most number of vacancies are in Kerala and it is approximately 30.7%. The one officer in Kerala has to look after three or four departments. Majority of the secretaries have additional responsibilities. The working efficiency is decreased when the same people have to appear for meeting with the ministers. This may take their time, resulting a delay in decision making in many files. When the higher officers are busy the office atmosphere become more relaxed which is exploited by many employees. 1494 IAS posts is vacant across the nation.

Tags

Related Articles

Grab these Phones at Awesome Price in Flipkart’s ‘Mobiles Bonanza’ sale

Nov 18, 2018, 07:28 am IST

YouTube Removes “The Nun” Jump Scare Ad After User Complaints

Aug 16, 2018, 08:46 am IST

Deepika Paaddukone is too Hot to handle and Gorgeous enough: See Pics

Jan 23, 2018, 01:56 pm IST

Congress MLA’s son in pub brawl; suspended from party

Feb 18, 2018, 11:54 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close