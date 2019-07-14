Paternity testing: DNA test should not be an insult to the children; HC

Considering a divorce petition filed by an elderly couple, the high court observed that DNA test should not be used as a short cut for paternity testing. The husband was 77 years old and wife 68 years old. In a quarrel the wife denied the paternity of the husband of their three children. Husband was reluctant to continue the relationship. The family court has earlier denied the father’s plea for DNA test.

High Court pointed out the Supreme Court’s guideline that the DNA test can be conducted in inevitable cases only. The test is not important in this case. Children’s dignity must be respected. DNA test may ruin the privacy of the children. The test may be a insult to them. A good marriage would be between a blind wife and a deaf husband- the words of Michel de Montaigne’s, French philosopher is also quoted in the verdict.