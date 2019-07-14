Possibility of heavy Rain: Yellow alert declared in various districts

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority(KSDMA) has declared yellow alert in various districts in the state as the monsoon rain may strengthen in the state in the next days.
*????????? ??? ????????? ??????? ???????? ??????*????????? ???? ??????? ???????????????????? ???????? ( 14 /7/ 2019…
Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Sonntag, 14. Juli 2019
For the next five days, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the state. A yellow alert has declared in Ernakulam and Idukki districts for today. The authority has also cautioned people to be careful as there is a possibility of heavy and strong rain. Control rooms are opened in all taluks.
Districts where yeelow alert has been declared:
14/07/2019: Ernakulam, Idukki
15/07/2019: Idukki
16/07/2019: Malappuram
17/07/2019: Malappuram, Idukki
18/07/2019: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram
