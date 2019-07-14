University College Violence: CPM will not protect accused, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM state committee secretary Kodyieri Balakrishnan has slammed the violence in the University college. He said that what happened in University college is unfortunate. These kinds of incidents cannot be justified. Students must be given full freedom in the college. The CPM will not support or protect the accused, said Kodiyeri. He informed this media after visiting Akhil, who was stabbed by SFI leaders in University college.

The SFI has received strict disciplinary action against the accused. The accused was dismissed from the organization. The SFI unit committee has been dismissed. SFI is an independent organization and CPM will not impose anything on SFI. The police investigation is going on and police will take proper action in the case. Strict action must be taken against those who were included in the case, he said.

The UDF demand to replace college from the city will no be accepted as it is a political demand of UDF., he added.