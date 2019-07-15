NEWS

13 Army men among 14 dead in a building collapse in Himachal

Jul 15, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

14 people including 13 Army men were killed as a building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh. The fatal accident took place in Kumarhatti in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh. The dead bodies of all deceased were found out by the rescue team. Around 28 people, including 17 Army personnel and 11 civilians were rescued from the site.

The accident took place as a four-story building in which there was a restaurant was collapsed due to heavy rain in the last evening. The building was built on the side of a sliding zone.

An FIR has been registered against the building owner. The Army personnel belong to 4Assam Regiment.

Tags

Related Articles

Reema-lagoo

Bollywood’s favourite ‘Mom’ Reema Lagoo passed away

May 18, 2017, 08:30 am IST
mallika

Mallika Sherawat’s latest bikini avatar goes viral on internet : See Pics

May 31, 2018, 11:06 pm IST

Travelers to Pakistan can now carry cash up to PKR 10,000

Sep 6, 2017, 10:31 am IST

Man arrested for spying on lover’s husband using mobile app

Aug 5, 2018, 07:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close