13 Army men among 14 dead in a building collapse in Himachal

14 people including 13 Army men were killed as a building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh. The fatal accident took place in Kumarhatti in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh. The dead bodies of all deceased were found out by the rescue team. Around 28 people, including 17 Army personnel and 11 civilians were rescued from the site.

Solan Dy Commissioner KC Chaman on building collapse in Solan: Around 17 Army personnel & 11 civilians rescued so far. 6 Army & 1 civilian casualties reported, 7 Army personnel are still feared trapped. Search&rescue operation to be completed by today afternoon. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/knjLdXAMEY — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

The accident took place as a four-story building in which there was a restaurant was collapsed due to heavy rain in the last evening. The building was built on the side of a sliding zone.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visits the building collapse site in Solan. Around 17 Army personnel & 11 civilians rescued so far. 6 Army & 1 civilian casualties reported, 7 Army personnel are still feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/d713ic3T4j — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

An FIR has been registered against the building owner. The Army personnel belong to 4Assam Regiment.