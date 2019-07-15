Actor Salman Khan shares his bottle cap challenge video with an important message : Watch Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan posted bottle cap challenge video on Instagram and added a PSA message to it, asking his fans and followers to save water.

The bottle cap challenge requires people to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap placed loosely so the participant untwists the cap with a roundhouse kick without using hands.

A few days back Akshay Kumar had taken the challenge and had shared the video on Twitter, encouraging his fans to follow suit. He wrote, ”I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation.”