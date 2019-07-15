How SFI Spoiled the Life of Ajmal- a Student Who Aspired to be a Cyclist. Check this Out

With each passing hour, more and more stories of SFI’s atrocities are being revealed and here is yet another one.

The victim, in this incident, is Ajmal, who aspired to be a cyclist and then to use that advantage in the sports quota to secure a decent job at the Railways. But then he refused to succumb to the pressure exerted on him by SFI, as they asked him to take the responsibility of police cases made by SFI unit members.

When Ajmal refused to fall into their trap, a few SFI leaders responded by taking the offensive route, smashing his knees with a metal rod.

Ajmal, with his knees not in perfect condition, could not maintain his expertise over cycling and is doing daily labour now to keep himself going. He quit the college too(University College Thiruvananthapuram)