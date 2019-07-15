KeralaLatest News

Police Association Gen Sec Supports the Inclusion of SivaRanjith and Nasim in Police Rank List

Jul 15, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Less than a minute

Just as Kerala’s mass was shocked by the atrocities of SFI in the university college, they were further taken aback by the fact that two of the SFI leaders who carried out the attack against Akhil, were part of the Police rank list with great ranks. SivaRanjith holds the first rank in the police list while Nisam is not too far behind with 28th rank.

While the public, the PSC aspirants and students cannot believe this and are starting to question the transparency of the process involved in the selection process. To make matters worse for SFI, answers sheets with University emblem was recovered from Sivaranjith’s house. But none of these have influenced the Police officers Association General Secretary C.R Biju.

It has been reported by Asianet News that Biju has shared a Whatsapp Message in a Whatsapp group of Police officers which did not apparently impress the other officers at all.

Biju, in his message, justified both the accused, claiming that the two secured high ranks on the basis of grace marks. He also added that according to the Thozhil Vartha report, Sivaranjith wrote the exam at Kasargode.

There were allegations that Sivaranjith wrote the exam for Kasargode battalion at a center in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tags

Related Articles

Principal of NDA is Booked by C.B.I; Charged For alleged irregularities in the appointment

Jun 6, 2018, 06:30 pm IST

Henna Hair Packs Treatment For Dandruff

Nov 11, 2018, 10:36 am IST

T.P Chandrasekharan Murder: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Justifies Kunjananthan

Feb 19, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Stone-pelter

BJP destroyed J&K economically, socially and politically ,says Congress

Jun 20, 2018, 11:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close