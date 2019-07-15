Just as Kerala’s mass was shocked by the atrocities of SFI in the university college, they were further taken aback by the fact that two of the SFI leaders who carried out the attack against Akhil, were part of the Police rank list with great ranks. SivaRanjith holds the first rank in the police list while Nisam is not too far behind with 28th rank.

While the public, the PSC aspirants and students cannot believe this and are starting to question the transparency of the process involved in the selection process. To make matters worse for SFI, answers sheets with University emblem was recovered from Sivaranjith’s house. But none of these have influenced the Police officers Association General Secretary C.R Biju.

It has been reported by Asianet News that Biju has shared a Whatsapp Message in a Whatsapp group of Police officers which did not apparently impress the other officers at all.

Biju, in his message, justified both the accused, claiming that the two secured high ranks on the basis of grace marks. He also added that according to the Thozhil Vartha report, Sivaranjith wrote the exam at Kasargode.

There were allegations that Sivaranjith wrote the exam for Kasargode battalion at a center in Thiruvananthapuram.