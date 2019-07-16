As Reports of SFI’s Alleged Fraudery in Exams are Revealed, these Characters of Mohanlal Gains Social Media Attention

From recovering University’s answer sheets from the house of the accused SFI leader to the accused topping the rank list of Police exam, the past few hours in Kerala have witnessed some serious issues, that completely upset the student’s trust in the transparency of exam process.

Social media is abuzz with students asking if there is any point in putting lots of hours into studying for PSC exams since there seems to be fraud involved everywhere. Even the left supporters have found it tough to get into terms with these issues.

Malayalis are known for their sarcastic wit and trolls and even in this plight, they have managed to pull off some humour. What is interesting is that, in the light of the latest incidents of alleged fraudery in the exams, two of Mohanlal’s classic characters are gaining social media attention- SethuMadhavan from Kireedam and Induchoodan from Narasimham.

What’s connecting these two characters?

Well, it is just that both characters had qualified for some high-level exams, just before they were caught in a crime.

Sethu Madhavan had already got the written test of Police before he got into a clash with a rowdy, that cost his career. The film is etched in the minds of Malayalis like forever and is widely regarded as one of all-time best performances of Mohanlal.

Poovalliyil Induchoodan, Mohanlal’s macho character in Narasimham had qualified for the civil service examination before he was trapped in a case of stabbing a friend with a beer bottle. His character had not committed the crime but had to spend six years in jail for the same.

Years later, both the left supporters and people from the opposite faction are using these characters either to prove a point that such things can happen or to troll SFI.

Some of the comments on social media prove that there are still a few left supporters who think the accused SFI leaders are innocent and they had indeed secured those high marks in the exams, despite an overwhelming presence of evidence against them. They are using these characters to drive home a point.

Whichever side you are on, What Kerala needs so badly is an independent inquiry into the issue.