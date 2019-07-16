China warns US, here is the reason

China conducted a military drill in Taiwan region as the US companies sold weapons to Taiwan. The people liberation army said that it was a routine thing as part of the annual programmes. China and US have a difference in opinion regarding Taiwan, which requires self rule. China claims Taiwan as part of their territory. Earlier China warned that they will impose a ban on US companies if they sell arms to Taiwan.

US state department has approves a multi -billion arms deal with Taiwan on July 8. Geng Chaung, Chinese Minister for External Affairs stated that in order to protect the national interest and for the security of the nation China will impose a ban on the companies. Kuyi Tiang, Chinese ambassador in the US pointed that US will get rebuff for every move that intended to separate Taiwan from China. Tsai, Taiwan’s president visited US which give a threatening alarm to China. As a candidate in the upcoming election Tsai proposes a vigorous anti- China stand. She has said that Taiwan is facing foreign invasion and she is dutiful to defend the democratic system of Taiwan.