Court Asks College Student to Distribute Copies of the Quran. Here is Why

A girl was arrested for purportedly sharing offensive posts against a community on social media and the local court in Jharkhand had an interesting condition for granting her bail.

The girl was granted bail on the condition that she would distribute copies of the Quran.

It is Richa Bharti, a graduation part three student in Ranchi who got bail from the court of judicial magistrate Manish Kumar Singh.

It was a post on Facebook by Bharti which was critical of another post on TikTok mentioning “revenge” for the death of Tabrez Ansari, the victim of the Jharkhand mob lynching incident, that landed her in trouble.

Bharti has to distribute five copies of the Quran to the government-recognized educational organisations. She will have to present one copy of the holy Quran to the plaintiff Mansur Khalifa.

Khalifa is a member of Sadar Anjuman Committee and his complaint was that Bharti had posted an objectionable post on both Facebook and WhatsApp. Khalifa felt that her posts may disrupt the harmony of the society.

Acting on the complaint, Pithoria police arrested Bharti and sent her to jail on Friday. After being released, she was upset about the judgment.