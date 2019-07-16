Here is Amit Shah’s spontaneous reply to Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM leader and Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs had an unfriendly confrontation in the parliament during the discussions over NIA act amendment. Owaisi interrupted the speech of Satyapal Sing, BJP MP. Amit Shah interfered in the argument between the two. Shah asked the opposition to show some tolerance towards others which made Owaisi furious. He said that he cannot be intimidated and Shah should not point his fingers towards him.

Shah retaliated that he couldn’t do anything about their fear and added that he was demanding a little patience from the part of the opposition. Loksabha approved the amendments of NIA act which give power to it for probing investments in foreign soil. Shah claimed that the amendment will eradicate terrorism. Terrorists will be handled in equal foot irrespective of their religion. Amendment would give more teeth to NIA, he added.