ICC announces ODI rankings after the 2019 World Cup

India skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah on Monday retained their number one position in the ICC batsmen and bowlers’ rankings, respectively, following the conclusion of the World Cup.

India had lost to New Zealand in the semifinals of the World Cup.Players from England and New Zealand, champions and runners-up, have moved up rankings after featuring in an exhilarating final at Lord’s here on Sunday.

The latest rankings update, which takes into account performances from the semifinals and the final, sees players from either side reach personal bests during the last two stages.

Player of the tournament Kane Williamson reached a career-high 799 points after the semifinal against India, in which he scored an important knock of 67. He ended the tournament at 796 points, gaining two points from his two matches, while his compatriot Ross Taylor has ended the tournament in fifth place, having reached a career-best 841 rating points earlier in the tournament.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ended the tournament at a career-best 694 points, gaining five places and moving into the top 20 and to within two places of his career best of 18th two years ago.

Jason Roy’s 85 from 65 balls in the semi-final win over Australia has helped him into the top 10 for the first time.

Another notable gainer in the rankings for batsmen is Ravindra Jadeja, whose valiant knock of 77 against New Zealand has lifted him 24 places to 108th position. The Australia pair of captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey have gained two places each to reach 29th and 32nd positions, respectively.