Student Stabbed at University College: Will the Victim Change his Stand? Here is What T.G Mohandas Thinks

The atrocities of SFI at different institutions- particularly at University College Thiruvananthapuram, was discussed in hushed tones for years, but following the incident of Akhil-a student at University College being stabbed inside the campus, the issue has gained traction and people are not afraid to speak out anymore.

There have been many revelations in the past few days about the illegal, autocratic and bullish activities of SFI leaders. Akhil is still at the hospital and the future of this issue will depend a lot on how firm will Akhil be on his stand. He has already given statements against the SFI leaders who committed this cruelty. But BJP intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas feels there will be pressure on Akhil to change his statement and that eventually, he will cave in.

“Let this current commotion be settled. He will be made to say in the court : “Nobody stabbed me,, it was an accident while I tried to de-husk a coconut”. Check out his original tweet