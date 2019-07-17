BJP expels MLA Pranav Singh Champion

BJP has expelled Pranav Singh Champion, after a video of has become viral in the social media. In the video, the MLA from Haridwar has been seen dancing to item song number with guns in both hands.

Earlier, Ajay Bhatt, the BJP Uttarakhand state president has served show-cause notice on Champion and was suspended him. The last month the controversial MLA has been suspended from the party for threatening a journalist.

Champion a former Congress leader and Congress MLA quit party revolting against Harish Rawat and joined BJP in 2016.