Indian cricketers who won 1983 world cup are paid only 2100 rupees

Indian cricket team players are the highest-paid sportsperson in the world. BCCI, the authority which controls cricket in India is a wealthy organization.

The ICC Cricket world cup has just ended. The hosts England has won the title. ICC has given a whopping amount to teams as prize money. The ICC has shared around 69.6 crore rupees among teams who particiapted in the world cup. The winning team England has grabbed around 28 crore rupees and runners-up New Zealand has bagged around 14 crore rupees.

The BCCI has given around 2 crore rupees to each player in the Indian team who has won the 2011 ICC world cup. But this was not the same ago. A tweet by a journalist named Makarand Waingankar has revealed that the Indian team led by Kapil Dev who has won the 1983 world cup for the country has paid only 2100 rupees only. The players got 1500 rupees as match fees and daily allowance was 200.