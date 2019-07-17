Left Supporter Sunitha Devadas Shares News Anchor Vinu V John’s Tweet. Can You Guess What It is?

Sunitha Devadas is one of the staunch supporters of the left ideology and Vinu V John, despite some serious criticisms from all political parties at different times, is one of the better anchors that Malayalam News Channels have. Vinu has recently faced some baseless accusations from left supporters, alleging him of being a KSU leader during his college days. It was implied indirectly that Vinu’s bias towards KSU had caused him to speak against SFI.

Meanwhile, Vinu had made a tweet on cyberattacks against him.

“This is not Usha Uthupp’s Concert. Those who can battle with evidence can come. I am not going to back off” he wrote.

He ended the tweet by saying “Ente thanthayalla ninte thantha”(which means My father is not your Father”)a spin-off from Mohanlal’s recent film Lucifer.

Sunitha Devadas has shared this tweet of Vinu on her Facebook page and asked if “your father is not my father” or “My father is not Your father” is more correct.

It seems like the left sympathizers are so upset with the recent turn of events that they will leave no chance, however small, to take a dig at the media persons who are digging up the atrocities of SFI.