Possibility of heavy rain: ‘Red alert’ declared in various districts

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared red alert in various districts in the state as there is a possibility of heavy rain. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the state will get heavy rain from today.

A red alert has declared in Idukki and many northern districts for two days from tomorrow. An orange alert has been declared in Idukki on today.

A red alert has been declared in Idukki and Malappuram on tomorrow and on Friday in Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur. A red alert has been declared on Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram on Saturday. There is a chance for a very strong and heavy rain in these districts.

Red Alert:

18/07/2019 – Idukki, Malappuram

19/07/2019 – Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur

20/07/2019 – Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram

Orange Alert:

18/07/2019 – Kottayam,

19/07/2019 – Ernakulam, Palakkad

20/07/2019 – Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikod, Palakkad