Salman Khan to launch Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter in ‘Dabangg 3’

Jul 17, 2019, 08:16 pm IST
Salman Khan will launch Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar in his new film ‘Dabangg 3’. The news was confirmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

It is confirmed that Saiee will play the role of the love interest of Salaman Khan in the film. The film is rumored to be a prequel of blockbuster movie Dabangg and Dabangg 2.

Sonakshi Sinha, the lead actress in Bollywood and daughter of Shatrughan Sinha was also launched by Salaman Khan through the film Dabangg released in 2010.

The shooting of the film directed by Prabhu Deva is progressing and will be finished by September. The film will be released on December 20.

