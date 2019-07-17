Shastri’s chances for another term

Indian coach Ravi Shastri is likely to continue in his position even though BCCI has invited application for new coach. The chances for him are high as captain Kohli and the rest of team members share good rapport with him. They have high regards for his coaching style. In 2017 he surpassed Virendra Sewag and Tom Moody to take up the role as Indian coach.

Shastri gets a remuneration of 63 lakhs a month which counts to 7.5 crores annually. Shastri can fulfill all the criteria put forward by BCCI to find the new coach. The BCCI spokespersons said that he cannot be replaced just because of the defeat in World Cup. India grabbed first position in Test, and second position in ODI under his coaching. If he is willing to continue, his chances are high. The Cricket Advisory Committee headed by former Indian captain Kapil Dev will finalise the decision regarding the new coach. There is criticism that he is a puppet in the hands of senior players.