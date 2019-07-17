Latest NewsIndia

Shiv Sena MP asks to classify chicken and egg as ‘vegetarian’

Jul 17, 2019, 03:08 pm IST
Senior Shiv Sena leader and parliamentarian Sanjay Raut has come with a unique demand in the Indian Parliament. He has asked that chicken and egg should be classified as ‘vegetarian’. He raised his demand while attending a discussion on ‘Ayurveda’ in the Rajya Sabha.

He claimed that studies have confirmed that the hens will lay an ayurvedic egg if they were given only ayurvedic food. The vegetarians can consume that egg as protein. He also demanded that chicken and egg should be classified as ‘vegetarian’. He also said the western society has recognized the benefits of drinks made of milk and turmeric but Indian has declined mad neglected it.

