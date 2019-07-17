Shiv Sena MP asks to classify chicken and egg as ‘vegetarian’

Senior Shiv Sena leader and parliamentarian Sanjay Raut has come with a unique demand in the Indian Parliament. He has asked that chicken and egg should be classified as ‘vegetarian’. He raised his demand while attending a discussion on ‘Ayurveda’ in the Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wants egg & chicken to be classified as vegetarian. Happens when you have non-veg cravings but want to tell yourself in the mirror that you're vegetarian. Imagine what kind of fools with no sense of real issues are holding prominence in public life. — Gaurav Pandhi ???? ????? (@GauravPandhi) July 16, 2019

He claimed that studies have confirmed that the hens will lay an ayurvedic egg if they were given only ayurvedic food. The vegetarians can consume that egg as protein. He also demanded that chicken and egg should be classified as ‘vegetarian’. He also said the western society has recognized the benefits of drinks made of milk and turmeric but Indian has declined mad neglected it.