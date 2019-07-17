T.G Mohandas has a Solution For the Crisis at University College. You Won’t Guess What it is. Check this Out

Following the incident of Akhil, a student of University college being stabbed by SFI leaders, there is a mass outcry in the public to put an end to the autocratic activities of SFI. Fans and sympathizers of SFI have resorted to the defense that it is an isolated incident of a few poor SFI leaders, but that has hardly helped them. Some of the major leaders like Shashi Tharoor has said that University College must be relocated and the building must be allowed to be converted into another bench of Highcourt.

Now BJP intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas, in his typical style has offered another suggestion. The senior leader has a three-step solution- from dismantling the college and planting Chorinjanam(a type of plant) to establishing Asan Kalari( a school in the old set up). Check out his tweet.