Tata is the ‘most valuable brand’ in India

‘Tata’ has been selected as the ‘most valuable brand’ in India. Brand Finance, a London based international consultancy has made this announcement. The consultancy has conducted a detailed study about the best brand in India and has released their findings.

The consultancy has made a study of around 100 brands. Last year also, Tata has been named as the valuable brand in the country. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) comes in second place. Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI) come nex in the list. The brand value of Tata has increased by 37%. The brand value of Tata is approximately 1955 crore US dollar. Last year it was around 1423 crore US dollar. Tata is listed in 86th position in brand value globally.