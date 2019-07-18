“A Sign of Who is Trying to Divide this Nation” T.P Senkumar Lashes Out at these 6 M.Ps For this Reason

In what is widely understood as a major step in improving India’s national security, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Union Home minister Amit Shah assured that the bill will not be misused under any circumstances.

While the bill was unopposed in Rajya Sabha, there were six conflicting voices in Loksabha. This included the only Left candidate who won from Kerala- A.M Arif as well. Former DGP of Kerala Police, T. P Senkumar wondered why this bill was opposed by these M.Ps.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Senkumar explained what the NIA Amendment is all about and lamented the fact that there were six opposing voices against it. He said that the only consolation in this event is that only one such M.P(Arif, CPI(M)) managed to win from Kerala.

The former DGP added that the citizens of Alappuzha and CPI(M) should seriously think about their decision to vote for Arif. Check out the Facebook post.