Dharmendra apologizes for trolling wife Hema Malini’s ‘broom act’

Jul 18, 2019, 09:15 pm IST
Former ‘muscle-man’ of Bollywood Dharmendra has apologized for trolling his wife and BJP MP Hema Malini for her ‘broom skills’.

Earlier the former ‘dream girl’ Hema Malini has been trolled by netizens for her performance before the Indian Parliament participating a cleanliness drive. The BJP MP from Mathura has sparked controversy and has been trolled for her acts earlier even in the time of the general election. But the way and manner in which Hema Malini held the broom and the street made netizens make a joke out of it.

Dharmendra has been asked on Twitter whether he had ever seen his wife taking a broom at the home.
For this, he replied that” Yes she has picked up the brooms in films. She looked like a novice to me too. However, I would always help my mother during childhood with household chores. I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms”.

But later he apologized for this and tweeted that he has been misunderstood and will not tweet again about the broom.

