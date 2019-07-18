“Is it Really Lord Ayyappa Doing this”?T.G Mohandas Wonders, Here is Why

The issue of the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Young Women entry had caused quite a furore in Kerala. The state government was widely criticized for the way they tried to implement the verdict and subsequently suffered a major setback in the Loksabha elections. But following the elections, the Kerala government has gone through many crises one after the other.

They have been pushed to such a defensive position that even T.G Mohandas, who was noted by his different position( from most BJP leaders) in the issue of Sabarimala young women entry, is starting to wonder if the Left is suffering because Lord Ayyappa is executing his plan.