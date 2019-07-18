Ishrat Jahan Participates in Hanuman Chalisa Recital, Gets Driven Out of her Home

Ishrat Jahan has always been a problem for Islamic conventionalists. She was the petitioner in the historic case that eventually ended up in a Triple Talaq bill and once again, she has invited the curse of a few of her community members since she chose to attend a Hanuman Chalisa recital event.

The Hanuman Chalisa recital event was reportedly held at the Sankatmochan Hanuman temple in Dobson Road in Howrah. It is known that the landlord Manzir Hussain asked her to vacate the house soon after she was involved in the recital.

According to the version of Ishrat Jahan, she was stopped on her way back from her child’s school by a person named Mustafa Ansari and Manazir Hussain, with a group of over a hundred people at Nand Ghosh road. She said the mob threatened her for taking part in the Chalisa event and asked her to leave her house and locality.

Jahan has currently taken shelter in another person house and is concerned about her safety. She added that she has been a constant target ever she took a bold position on the issue of triple talaq.

“I am receiving death threats. I demand protection. I live alone with my son; anything can happen to me anytime,” she said.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and local Hindu organisations organised Hanuman Chalisa recital events every Tuesday to protest against the blocking of roads during Friday Namaz.