Red Alert Declared: Extremely heavy rain may continue in the state

Jul 18, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared a red alert in various districts in the state as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the chance of heavy rain in some districts of the state. As per the weather forecasting agency for the next three days, intense rain will hit the state.

The people living in the alerted districts are asked to be cautious and must evacuate if the officials asked to, said the KSDMA on a Facebook post.

Red Alert Issued:

19/07/2019 – Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur
20/07/2019 – Idukki,Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thirissur,

Orange ALert Issued:

19/07/20149- Ernakulam, Palakkad
20/07/2019- Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad

